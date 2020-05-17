Obyte Market Capitalization Tops $14.87 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $7,037.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $19.91 or 0.00203302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000244 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000907 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,729 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

