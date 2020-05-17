ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

