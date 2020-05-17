Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,055,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

