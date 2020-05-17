Orbs Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Orbs has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $1.65 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.01983465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00167970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,137,187,663 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

