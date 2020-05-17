Pan American Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

