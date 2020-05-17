PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $69,121.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

