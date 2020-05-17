Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $377,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $5,109,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

