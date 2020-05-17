PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 5.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,338,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.