PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 20,338,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

