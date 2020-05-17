Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 428.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 214.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $70.93. 2,811,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

