Piper Sandler Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $44.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

