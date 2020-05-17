Piper Sandler Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $56.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.67.

EQR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 5,298,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,502. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after buying an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

