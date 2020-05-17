Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $33,607.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 156,577,864 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.