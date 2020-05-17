Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 276,659 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,659 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 1.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $17,616,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 5,436,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,953. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.