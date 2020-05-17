Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,106 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 6,689,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.