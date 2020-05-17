Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,631 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Newell Brands worth $22,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,988,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

