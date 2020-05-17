Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $11.91 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000. Nucor makes up 1.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Nucor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.