Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 413,498 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,498 shares during the period. Noble Energy makes up about 1.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Noble Energy worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.67. 11,110,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBL. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

