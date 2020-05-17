Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $278.09. 1,174,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,146. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average of $274.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.