Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213,668 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,475,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,184,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,697. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

