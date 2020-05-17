Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,852 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 5.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $38,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.