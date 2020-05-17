Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 133,604 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,604 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 2.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $87,970,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after buying an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 307,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,644. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

