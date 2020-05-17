Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 37,332 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 5.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 10,419,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

