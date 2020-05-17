Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 16.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 830,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,530 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 5,676,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,016. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

