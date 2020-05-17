Poplar Forest Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for about 2.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Lincoln National worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 1,948,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,024. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

