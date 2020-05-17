PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 2.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $86.92. 1,889,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,503. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.