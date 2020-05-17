ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 6,607 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,304,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 1,051,059 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48.

