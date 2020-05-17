ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 9,196 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

BMY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $64.09. 35,222,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,254. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.