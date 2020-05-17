ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 160.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

