ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.