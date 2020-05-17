ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 51,587,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

