ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,152,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

