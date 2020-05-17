ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

