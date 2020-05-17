ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $210.88. 19,383,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.