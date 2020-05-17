ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. 1,494,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.