ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

