ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,914,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

