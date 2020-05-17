ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,628. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

