ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

