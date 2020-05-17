ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,844,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.