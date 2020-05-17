ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

