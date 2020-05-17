ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 128.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 188,315 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.