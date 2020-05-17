ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 7,369 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 641,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,013. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.