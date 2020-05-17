ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,338,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

