Qbao 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $713.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Qbao has a market cap of $255,505.97 and $713.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000131 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

