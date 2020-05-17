QCash (QC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $840.84 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a total market capitalization of $65.23 million and $840.84 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01975834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00167813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

