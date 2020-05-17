Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 1,871,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,469. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.