Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of RBC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 318,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $18,885,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

