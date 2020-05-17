Ren (REN) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Ren has a market cap of $71.39 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi Global. During the last week, Ren has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,453,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Huobi Global, UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

