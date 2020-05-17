Reviewing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.18 $232.85 million $4.61 18.42 TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.83 $61.79 million ($0.09) -59.00

IDACORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 17.69% 9.27% 3.47% TransAlta 3.52% -0.19% -0.06%

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. IDACORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDACORP and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 2 4 0 2.67 TransAlta 0 1 5 0 2.83

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than IDACORP.

Summary

IDACORP beats TransAlta on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

